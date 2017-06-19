Your eyes arena t deceiving you. Horseless carriages have been touring Beaufort County
A group of antique cars built prior to 1927 have been making their way through Beaufort County this week as their owners take in everything the area has to offer. The Horseless Carriage Club's North Carolina chapter started exploring Beaufort County this past weekend and will continue driving around in a group through Friday, Ben Hindman, a member of the organization said.
