Worthington student presumed drowned during S. Carolina training camp
A Thomas Worthington High School basketball player was missing and presumed drowned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Fripp Island in South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Eric Clark, 16, was with a group of basketball players who were in South Carolina for a team training camp, according to Pete Scully, principal at Thomas Worthington High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC