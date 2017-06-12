Worthington student presumed drowned ...

Worthington student presumed drowned during S. Carolina training camp

A Thomas Worthington High School basketball player was missing and presumed drowned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Fripp Island in South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Eric Clark, 16, was with a group of basketball players who were in South Carolina for a team training camp, according to Pete Scully, principal at Thomas Worthington High School.

