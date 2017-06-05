What drivers can expect during Wednesdaya s hurricane lane reversal drill on US 278
Drivers traveling along U.S. 278 on Wednesday should be prepared to see several members of state and local agencies in the area as they conduct a lane reversal exercise without actually reversing any lanes. The exercise will help prepare for the possibility of a hurricane evacuation and will test lane reversal plans for three major coastal areas of the state and along Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544, according to a S.C. Department of Public Safety news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC