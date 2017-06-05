What drivers can expect during Wednesdaya s hurricane lane reversal drill on US 278

Drivers traveling along U.S. 278 on Wednesday should be prepared to see several members of state and local agencies in the area as they conduct a lane reversal exercise without actually reversing any lanes. The exercise will help prepare for the possibility of a hurricane evacuation and will test lane reversal plans for three major coastal areas of the state and along Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544, according to a S.C. Department of Public Safety news release.

