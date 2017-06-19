Watch as this Port Royal gas station clerk allegedly steals more than ...

Kayla Marie Briggs, 22, was caught on the security cameras at the Circle K convenience store on Ribaut Road in Port Royal stealing lottery tickets in March 2017. Police reviewed around 96 hours of footage, where Briggs was seen scratching off and scanning the tickets, stuffing cash into her shirt, underneath her bra strap and near the register, and throwing away losing tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.