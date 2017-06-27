This Beaufort box store is marked for closure
Beaufort's Kmart is joining more than 100 Kmarts across the United States that will or already have permanently closed their doors this year. The store is set for a mid-September closing, Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications for Sears Holding, said Tuesday.
