University of South Carolina Beaufort and the Lowcountry and Resort Islands Tourism Institute are hosting the 2nd Charles E. Fraser Sustainable Resort Development Conference on September 6-8, 2017 at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, SC. The conference will focus on the coastal sustainability challenges directly related to resort development.

