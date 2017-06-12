Summer school programs halted briefly for lockdown at this school
Roughly 70 students attending summer school programs at Beaufort Elementary School were on lockdown for 15 minutes Wednesday morning, district spokesman Jim Foster said. An office employee heard a loud noise around 10:50 a.m. and decided to call city of Beaufort police, who responded within minutes, Foster said.
