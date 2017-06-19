Sister of Beaufort man found dead on ...

Sister of Beaufort man found dead on Sunday wants answers

Amber Green, the sister of Sergio McGowan, a man who was found dead in Beaufort after he had been missing for several days, pleads with the public to come forth with any information.

