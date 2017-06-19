SC governor visits Beaufort to discus...

SC governor visits Beaufort to discuss local businesses

15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other officials met with local business owners to discuss Lowcountry business and address questions regarding standardized business licenses after some municipalities expressed concerns about the idea. The state proposed the standardizing of the business license process, which would designate the state as the accountant for business fees because having more than one license can put a strain on some businesses, especially small ones.

