SC Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Beaufort on Wednesday. Here are the details

SC Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Beaufort on Wednesday.

McMaster will headline a Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn on Boundary Street. The event will include a discussion of the business climate in South Carolina and a question and answer session with the governor.

