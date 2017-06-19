Remains of missing man found in Beaufort pond
The remains of a man reported missing in Beaufort last week were found in a Pigeon Point pond Saturday night, Beaufort police said Tuesday. Sergio McGowan, 27, was reported missing on June 13 from the area of Beaufort General Store on Boundary Street.
