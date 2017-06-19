Praise house singers share Gullah music at Mitchellville
Watch as The Hallelujah Singers perform in front of the replica Praise House during the 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Mitchellville Beach Park on Hilton Head Island. Monday's episode of The Bachelorette will feature various places in Beaufort County, including Shelter Cove and Bluffton.
