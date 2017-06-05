Pino Gelato to close in one part of t...

Pino Gelato to close in one part of the county and move headquarters to another

Wednesday Read more: The Island Packet

Pino Gelato will end its run of serving homemade cold treats from its Village at Wexford location on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. Ramona Fantini started selling her gelato out of the storefront about 14 years ago and expanded the business to numerous other states, including Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Beaufort, SC

