Live in Laurel Bay? Expect groundwater testing to continue there next week

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Island Packet

Testing will resume next week at homes in Laurel Bay military housing amid an ongoing probe of whether conditions there could have contributed to cancer cases in Marine families. Groundwater sampling will be conducted at 27 properties starting Monday and continuing through June 23, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort announced Thursday.

