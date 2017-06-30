Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

Friday Jun 30

In 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

