Jay Baker ready to ride again for Carolina Brotherhood Ride

Jay Baker of the Salisbury Fire Department is ready to push the pedals once again for the annual Carolina Brotherhood Ride. For Baker, a Division and Battalion Chief with SFD, it will be the sixth year of taking on the ride that leaves from Smithfield on June 12 and ends in Beaufort, SC, on June 17. The purpose of the 625 mile bicycle ride is to provide emotional and financial support for the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty from the Carolinas.

