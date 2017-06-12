Have you tried this new healthy food ...

Have you tried this new healthy food option in Beaufort?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Clean Eatz is now serving up its grab-and-go healthy meals out of the Kmart shopping center in Beaufort. Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native and body builder, opened up the shop and cafe at 2121 Boundary St. on May 25. Those needing something quick can grab a prepared meal from the cooler and go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC