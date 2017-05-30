Governor, other officials share 3 lessons from Hurricane Matthew

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addresses reporters at the Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center in Beaufort on Friday, June 2. McMaster visited three counties Friday to discuss hurricane preparedness in the state. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addresses reporters at the Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center in Beaufort on Friday, June 2. McMaster visited three counties Friday to discuss hurricane preparedness in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.