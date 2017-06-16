Get your dragonboat race face on: an ...

Get your dragonboat race face on: an overview of Dragonboat Race Day Beaufort

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Island Packet

At the One Blood blood drive held as part of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce's Coffee With Colleagues networking event on Friday at Kalon & Company, boutique owner Amanda Patel recalls a medical emergency she experienced that required numerous transfusions to illustrate the importance of donating blood. Though he had no friends or family to represent him, veterans and other community members came out in force to attend the funeral for U.S. Navy veteran Raymond Thompson at Beaufort National Cemetery on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC