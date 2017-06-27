Five things that would make Ladya s Island a better community
That's the consensus of a report released this week offering guidelines for planning the future of Lady's Island. The document was compiled by the Coastal Conservation League and Sea Island Corridor Coalition from input received during a community forum earlier this year and subsequent smaller meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC