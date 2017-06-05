Did you hear that? Why explosions shook Beaufort last week
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was conducting explosives training Thursday morning and caused the booms you might have felt in northern Beaufort County. The explosive ordinance disposal training was used to get rid of the leftover explosives from the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in April and to practice for future air shows, according to the air station's Facebook page.
