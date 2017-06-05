Did you hear that? Why explosions sho...

Did you hear that? Why explosions shook Beaufort last week

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was conducting explosives training Thursday morning and caused the booms you might have felt in northern Beaufort County. The explosive ordinance disposal training was used to get rid of the leftover explosives from the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in April and to practice for future air shows, according to the air station's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC