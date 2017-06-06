Dale Westcott Nature Photography Cont...

Dale Westcott Nature Photography Contest honors students' work

Each year, the Photography Club of Beaufort encourages local high school students to submit their best nature photographs in a competition to honor the memory of Dale Westcott, who was an educator and avid nature photographer. More than 50 photographs were submitted this year and judged by club members at their April meeting.

