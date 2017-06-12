Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

Charlotte, NC resident Tisa L. Alexander shot this video from Charleston's Andrew Pinckney Inn on Monday, June 12, 2017 as Luke, a carriage horse with Charleston Carriage Works, bolts down the street carrying a load of tourists, jumps a curb and hits a parked car. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that only the carriage driver was injured and that the horse would be removed from service until a veterinarian cleared the horse.

