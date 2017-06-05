Cardiologist joins Beaufort Memorial Hospital staff
Dr. Lee Butterfield, a board-certified cardiologist experienced in complex coronary interventions, will join Beaufort Memorial Cardiology in early June, where he will be working with board-certified interventional cardiologist Dr. David Harshman. Butterfield will see patients at both the Beaufort practice and in Bluffton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC