Bluffton woman faces several drug charges after Beaufort traffic stop
Sarah Buckley was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in addition to three misdemeanor drug possession offenses in connection with the traffic stop, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was arrested late Thursday morning and remained incarcerated on Sunday with bond set at $45,165.
