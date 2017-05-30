Bluffton woman faces several drug cha...

Bluffton woman faces several drug charges after Beaufort traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Sarah Buckley was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in addition to three misdemeanor drug possession offenses in connection with the traffic stop, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was arrested late Thursday morning and remained incarcerated on Sunday with bond set at $45,165.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC