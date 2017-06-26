Beaufort women says neighbor poured dirt on her car as revenge for marijuana complaint
A Beaufort women believes a man in her apartment complex retaliated by pouring dirt on her car after she made a complaint about the smell of marijuana emanating from his residence, a report said. On Friday, the woman recruited a neighbor to ask the man in the apartment below her to stop smoking marijuana, because the smell coming into her apartment had become an ongoing issue, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
