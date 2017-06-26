Beaufort women says neighbor poured d...

Beaufort women says neighbor poured dirt on her car as revenge for marijuana complaint

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Island Packet

A Beaufort women believes a man in her apartment complex retaliated by pouring dirt on her car after she made a complaint about the smell of marijuana emanating from his residence, a report said. On Friday, the woman recruited a neighbor to ask the man in the apartment below her to stop smoking marijuana, because the smell coming into her apartment had become an ongoing issue, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC