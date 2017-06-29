Beaufort mayor ready for another offshore drilling fight
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling and other state municipal leaders were successful in their first effort to oppose offshore drilling, but now they are preparing for another fight. President Donald Trump on April 28 instructed the Department of the Interior to lift offshore drilling restrictions that former President Barack Obama put in place for the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.
