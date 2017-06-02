Beaufort man killed in wreck
The wreck occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 as a 2010 Toyota Scion was traveling north on Highway 125 within the boundaries of the Savannah River Site. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, lost control and then went off the left side of the road where it struck a tree, according to Lance Cpl.
