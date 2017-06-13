Beaufort group plans Friday vigil for...

Beaufort group plans Friday vigil for Emanuel Nine

Tuesday

Almost two years since nine people were murdered at Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the tragedy still weighs on the hearts of many in the Lowcountry. The Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort will host a two-day remembrance event starting with a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Chapel AME Church's new location, 10 Holly Hall Road on Lady's Island.

