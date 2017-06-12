Author Halle Ephron at Flint Library June 22

Best-selling author Hallie Ephron will make a special appearance at the Flint Memorial Library on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. in the library's activity room in celebration of her new novel, "You'll Never Know, Dear." Ephron will discuss her books, the art of writing suspense novels, and growing up in a Hollywood family during the Golden Age of film.

