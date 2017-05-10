Your kids might be interested in a summer movie club with Beaufort police

On Saturday mornings, 5- to 12-year-old kids can come watch movies with police officers at the Plaza Stadium Theater, according to a department news release. Registration will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23, 24 and 25 in the front lobby of the police department at 1901 Boundary Street, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.