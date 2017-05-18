You won't believe what this family added to their backyard playground ...
After Hurricane Matthew felled a large oak tree in the Zanzigs' Bluffton backyard, the family got creative and converted the toppled tree into a playground for their grandkids. Photos submitted by Charleston-area artist Ken Hamilton on his miniature model version of "Little Blue," Hunting Island States Park's infamous cabin that was demolished in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC