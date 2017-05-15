Who are Ethel and Jack? Ring sleuths think they know
This teen's father was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. He would rather see his father's killer get life in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC