USCB graduates largest class in its history
The University of South Carolina Beaufort graduated its largest class in history on Friday, with 398 students taking part in commencement exercises at the Hilton Head Gateway campus. Belle S. Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, delivered the keynote address.
