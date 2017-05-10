Saga Buys Apex Charleston, Hilton Hea...

Saga Buys Apex Charleston, Hilton Head Clusters, Sells TV Stations In Victoria, Joplin-Pittsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AllAccess.com

In radio, SAGA is buying clusters in CHARLESTON, SC and HILTON HEAD ISLAND-BEAUFORT, SC from APEX MEDIA CORPORATION for $23 million. The stations include Country WCKN /MONCKS CORNER-CHARLESTON; Top 40 WMXZ /ISLE OF PALMS-CHARLESTON; Urban WMXZ-HD2-W257BQ ; Urban AC WXST /HOLLYWOOD-CHARLESTON; Adult Hits WAVF /HANAHAN-CHARLESTON; Urban WSPO-A-W261DG /CHARLESTON; Adult Hits WVSC /PORT ROYAL-HILTON HEAD; Classic Hits WLHH /RIDGELAND-HILTON HEAD; Hot AC WALI /BURTON-HILTON HEAD; W256CB/BEAUFORT; and W293BZ/HILTON HEAD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr 17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC