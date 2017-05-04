Put down that french fry

The Beaufort County area ranked top 10 in the country among the highest well-being and healthy eating communities, according to the 2017 Gallup-Sharecare State of American Well-Being Index. According to the index's 2016 Community Rankings for Healthy Eating , 72 percent of residents in the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort area reported eating healthy all day the previous day, ranking the area seventh in the country.

