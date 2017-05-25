Parents of Marine Corps recruit hope ...

Parents of Marine Corps recruit hope others learn from their son's death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

In a dark room of bunk beds at Marine Corps boot camp came a cry for help: "Recruit down! Recruit down!" Zachary Boland, 18, was convulsing uncontrollably in his bunk, and could not be resuscitated. He was declared dead about 45 minutes later at a nearby hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC