Original Gullah Festival returns to Beaufort for Memorial Day weekend

20 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

The annual Original Gullah Festival returns Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The theme for this year's festival is "Come Home to a Celebration of Reconstruction ... The Untold Story."

