New school coming to Jasper County in summer 2018
A second charter school will open in Jasper County in the summer of 2018 for 160 middle and high school students, according to a news release from the newly-created school. Polaris Tech Charter School will help train middle- and high-school students for careers in the area's growing industries, such as aviation and the future Jasper Ocean Terminal , steering committee members said in December.
