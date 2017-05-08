Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight
A new stoplight, necessary to accommodate traffic expected when the new Wal-Mart Super Center opens on May 17, 2017, has been put up at the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Airport Circle and is nearly ready. Full activation is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017.
