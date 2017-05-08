Look out, Wal-Mart: This discount grocer plans a Beaufort store.
The German supermarket chain, which recently established a presence in the U.S. and is expanding, wants to build in Beaufort. Plans for a 35,000 square-foot store at the corner of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway have been submitted to the city's planning department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
