How likely are you to get ticked for ...

How likely are you to get ticked for texting while driving in Beaufort County?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. You won't believe them! Local communities have towns, rivers, locations that are commonly mispronounced by visitors, transplants and occasionally locals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr '17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC