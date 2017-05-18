How likely are you to get ticked for texting while driving in Beaufort County?
Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. You won't believe them! Local communities have towns, rivers, locations that are commonly mispronounced by visitors, transplants and occasionally locals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC