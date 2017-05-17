How a a 30-year volunteera is helping to make Beaufort a better place
Connie Hipp once told the departing directors of Leadership Beaufort that she could help "pull it together for a while" after her own graduation from the course. Earlier this month, 27 more graduates of the program, just like the classes before them, were handed their certificates by Hipp.
