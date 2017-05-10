Hey neighbor! This regional chain wan...

Hey neighbor! This regional chain wants to be close to new Beaufort grocery store

9 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Parker's has looked at site plans and outparcels on an approximately 100-acre property slated for development at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway in the Burton area, said Bill Bishop, Parker's vice president of real estate and development. Lidl wants to build on a five-acre tract in the corner of the property.

