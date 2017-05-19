Harriet Tubman Monument to be Erected in Beaufort, SC in the Gullah/Geechee Nation
Beaufort, SC, Gullah/Geechee Nation) Many people are unaware of the fact that Harriet Tubman, who is most known for her outstanding work freeing enslaved people from bondage via the Underground Railroad, stayed in Beaufort, SC during her service as a soldier and scout. She served during the United States Civil War and was stationed at Port Royal Island.
