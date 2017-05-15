Harriet Tubman monument groundbreaking set in Beaufort
A groundbreaking for a monument to Harriet Tubman on the campus of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort is set for May 27. Provided The Harriet Tubman monument will be created by Ed Dwight, who created the African American History Monument on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia. Provided A groundbreaking for a monument to Harriet Tubman on the campus of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort is set for May 27. Provided The Harriet Tubman monument will be created by Ed Dwight, who created the African American History Monument on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC