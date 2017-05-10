Growing SC County to Get New Fire Sta...

Growing SC County to Get New Fire Station

May 11--Residents and businesses in a growing area of northern Beaufort County will have another fire station next year under an agreement approved Wednesday. The new station for the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department would be built at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway.

