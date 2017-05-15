Gathering about downtown Beaufort nig...

Gathering about downtown Beaufort nightlife, parking covers familiar ground

A conversation about how Beaufort should balance providing fun for visitors and the wishes of those who live downtown traced a familiar path Monday, but more concrete solutions could be coming. A panel discussion moderated by Main Street Beaufort sought to continue a conversation about nighttime entertainment downtown and address questions about two separate initiatives to build a parking garage downtown.

