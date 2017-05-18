Former Bluffton High fire explorers r...

Former Bluffton High fire explorers remember graduation-stopping job offers

Bluffton High School graduates and freshly minted Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters Tyler Griffin and Matthew Wallett, received their job offers from the district in a surprise announcement during last year's commencement. Prior to that, the two had been student members of the school's Fire Explorer Post.

