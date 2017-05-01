Former a SNLa star and Beaufort resident makes a First 100a list on HuffPo
Trump stuff aside, though ... Sweeney made the list because he was the first openly gay actor on television. If you're of a certain age or an "SNL" scholar, you'll remember Sweeney for his spirited take on Nancy Reagan.
